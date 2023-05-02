Bahamas wins CREF Climate Resilience Award for third time

Keino Cambridge, Consultant, MENR; Gillis Deal, Energy Analyst, MENR; Rhianna Neely-Murphy, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP); the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources and Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, MENR.

The Bahamas is for a third time the recipient of the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) Industry Award — this time for Climate Resilience in the Energy Sector for the Abaco Schools’ Solar Installation Project.

The project was a partnership between the Government of The Bahamas, the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), Compass Power and Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief (RBDR).

The Hon. Vaughn Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources accepted the award at the 15th annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum held in Miami, Florida, from April 26th-28th. Also in attendance were Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary and Dr. Rhianna Neely-Murphy, Director, Department of Environmental Planning and Protection.

Minister Miller expressed thanks to the RMI which, he said, has been a major partner in the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.Said Minister Miller, “Our experience has taught us that we must look at development differently. Climate Change has placed the imperative upon us to build resilience and we are responding with the assistance of international partners like RMI and local partners like Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief. We are moving in the right direction.

“The solar installation with battery back-up across these four schools will change the life of the Abaco Community. It will open up the imagination of the children. It will improve the quality of life for the residents and it is a clear indication to all of what is possible. It provides hope, and for that, we are grateful.”

Dr. Neely-Murphy said, “The aftermath of Hurricane Dorian provided us with an opportunity to rebuild smarter and better. The schools also serve as hurricane shelters and with the solar and battery back-up systems, they will be able to keep the lights on to continue to service the target communities during power outages and storm events.”

The CREF Industry Awards recognizes excellence across clean energy programs and projects in the Caribbean. Nominees are judged across a series of criteria, including innovative approaches to development, value to investors and customers, and social and environmental impact.

From: Bahamas Information Services

(L-R) Christopher Burgess, Rocky Mountain Institute (RM)); Rhianna Neely-Murphy, PhD, Director, DEPP; Compass Power representative; the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources; Phedra Rahming-Turnquest, Permanent Secretary, MENR and David Gumbs, RMI.