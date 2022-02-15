Bahamas welcomes Delegation from Saudi Arabia Tourism

The Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation greeted His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, upon his arrival at Odyssey Aviation on Monday, February 14, 2022. Also pictured is Senator, the Hon. Randy Rolle, Global Relations Consultant/Sr. Advisor, MOTIA.



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Bahamas welcomed His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, and the Chairman of the Saudi Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to an Official Visit on Monday, February 14, 2022.

His Excellency and members of his delegation were met upon their arrival via private jet at Odyssey Aviation by the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, and other officials.

The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minster of Finance, right, greets His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Office of the Prime Minister, February 14, 2022.



Following, the Saudi delegation met with the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and other Cabinet Ministers at the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre, West Bay Street.

At the meeting from The Bahamas were: Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training; and Senator the Hon. Ryan Pinder, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. His Excellency was accompanied at the meeting by Saja Abdullah Alhoshan, Chief of Staff, and Faisal Mohammed Alkahtani, Saudi Development Fund.



In the group, pictured from left: Senator the Hon. Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs; Saja Abdullah Alhoshan, Chief of Staff; Faisal Mohammed Alkahtani, Saudi Development Fund; His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minster of Finance; the Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training; and Senator the Hon. Ryan Pinder, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs.





The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minster of Finance chaired the meeting held between the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Office of the Prime Minister, Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre, West Bay Street, on Monday, February 14, 2022. Talks were held with His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his delegation.





The Hon. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; His Excellency Ahmad Agil Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Saudi Development Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister and Minster of Finance at the Office of the Prime Minister, February 14, 2022.



