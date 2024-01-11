Bahamas Waste to provide tangible and much-needed support for a brilliant event for a good cause



(Photo courtesy of Marathon Bahamas for Barefoot Marketing) Former Olympian and former Marathon Bahamas employee, Tonique Williams-Darling, presented a thank you plaque to CEO Franny de Cardenas, in late 2020, before the Marathon’s hiatus due to Covid. This year’s race is scheduled for Sunday, January 14th, Bahamas Waste has been a proud sponsor of Marathon Bahamas since the inaugural race in 2010, providing sanitation equipment and supplies along the course of the route.(Photo courtesy of Marathon Bahamas for Barefoot Marketing)

Renewing its commitment to honoring cancer survivors and supporting those still in the fight, Bahamas Waste has once again come on board as a corporate sponsor for Sunshine Insurance’s Marathon Bahamas.

Bahamas Waste has been a proud sponsor of Marathon Bahamas, which raises funds for the support of cancer research and support groups in The Bahamas, since the inaugural race in 2010, providing sanitation equipment and supplies along the course of the route.

Francisco de Cardenas, Bahamas Waste Managing Director, said the decision to provide tangible and much-needed support for what he called a brilliant event for a good cause is worth it.

“Everybody in this country has been touched by cancer in one way or the other,” de Cardenas said. “I think getting everyone to understand the importance of getting check-ups and the seriousness of the disease is also key, which this event always aims to do. So, anything that wecan do to support that, we do our utmost to try.”

“You can certainly look forward to our continued support of Marathon Bahamas as the years go on,” de Cardenas said as he renewed the company’s commitment to the annual event. “I think it’s important that we continue to support this cause because cancer isn’t going anywhere. We’re going to need to keep offering support so that people can get care and treated until hopefully, someday there is a cure. We will continue to do what we can to help.”

This year’s race is scheduled for Sunday, January 14 along a fast, flat course, and serves as an ideal venue for Boston qualifying times. For years Marathon Bahamas has proven to be the ideal winter running event with an ocean front start and finish.

Sunshine Insurance Vice-President of Operations Shelly Wilson said Bahamas Waste’s commitment since 2010 is invaluable and appreciated as the company is the true example of corporate Bahamas giving back to its community.

“Reliable sanitation equipment and supplies are critical for safety of participants, volunteers and spectators at any sporting event,” according to Wilson.

“Marathon Bahamas’ event spans 26.2 miles along the northern coast of New Providence, making the logistics of sanitation services extensive. We remain proud of the professionalism that Bahamas Waste has displayed each year; and the company’s demonstrated commitment to support the worthy local charities that benefit from Marathon Bahamas’ fundraising.”

Marathon Bahamas’ course was designed to showcase many of the focal points of this amazing destination including quaint and scenic downtown Nassau with its historic buildings and dramatically upgraded Cruise Port, the glitz and glamour of Paradise Island, the businessdistricts, exciting Cable Beach and the life of the residents hugging the northern shore of the Island.

More photo highlights below: