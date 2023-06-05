Bahamas Tourism Officials to Attend CTO’s Caribbean Week in New York City

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), will lead a delegation of top tourism officials at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Week in New York City this week, 5 – 8 June, to discuss critical issues shaping the direction and growth of Caribbean tourism and celebrate the vibrant Caribbean culture. The CTO’s major summit returns after a multi-year hiatus due to the pandemic and will be hosted at the Martinique New York Hotel. Caribbean Week will bring together tourism officials, industry professionals, media, students and consumers.

“Caribbean Week is an impactful week of events and networking, critical to helping shape tourism growth for our region, and we’re very pleased for its return,” said DPM Cooper. “I look forward to informative and thoughtful dialogue, exchanging ideas and celebrating the Caribbean with the industry’s best and brightest.”

Among the executives joining DPM Cooper will be Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA. “This is an opportune time for the return of Caribbean Week as we are celebrating The Bahamas’ 50 th Anniversary of Independence and have much to share with this importantaudience,” said Duncombe. “A year-long calendar of events and activities await travellers in The Bahamas, as well as the diversity of our 16 distinct island destinations and the warm, welcoming hospitality of our people.”

A highlight of the summit will be Caribbean Week’s Tourism Industry Marketing Conference, which will be held on Wednesday, 7 June, under the theme “Tourism Industry Resurgence in a Whole New World”. The Marketing Conference will bring together thought leaders and researchers from across the industry to share consumer trends, updates on regional destination performance, insights on successful strategies and business ideas to keep the Caribbean one of the most competitive tourism regions in the world. In addition, CTO’s longstanding Caribbean Media Marketplace will return on Thursday, 8 June, offering BMOTIA and partners the opportunity to interface 1:1 with key lifestyle and travel media from across the Northeast via appointment-based meetings. Lively consumer-oriented events will bring together attendees for Caribbean-inspired food, entertainment and networking opportunities.