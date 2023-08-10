Bahamas to Host Caribbean Investment Forum 2023

The Ministry of Tourism Investments & Aviation, in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), the European Union and the CARICOM Secretariat, proudly announces the 2nd staging of the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF). This premier business event, for attracting investments to the region, is scheduled to take place in The Bahamas at The Atlantis Resort, Paradise Island 23 – 25 October 2023.

The CIF distinguishes itself by its dedicated focus on investments that aim to drive transformative growth of the Caribbean’s economy by creating job opportunities and bridging investment gaps.

This year’s forum is expected to attract a diverse audience of over 800 business professionals and is endorsed by the Bahamas Investment Authority. CIF 2023 will build upon its inaugural accomplishments including fast tracking its mission of a more environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced Caribbean. The forum will highlight four key investment sectors: Agriculture Technology, renewable energy, digital business (e-commerce, innovation, and FinTech), and logistics and transport.

The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation acknowledged that The Bahamas hosting the event provides an excellent occasion to have the spotlight on what the country has to offer.

He said: “The Bahamas is honoured to host Caribbean Investment Forum, the region’s premier investment conference, at a time when, we, nations of the Caribbean, are seeking to leverage our investment opportunities to strengthen our economies. For us in The Bahamas, this Forum is a singular opportunity to showcase the myriad of investment opportunities that are available across our 16-island destination, across sectors, from tourism and agriculture to renewable energy, wellness and digital.” The Deputy Prime Minister added, “Over the last 18 months, our government has processed applications for more than $6 billion in foreign direct investments.”

“An attractive investment climate, compelling incentives and low tax environment continue to draw a growing number of investors to The Bahamas. Delegates to Caribbean Investment Forum are sure to find here in The Bahamas the right fit for their investment interests. We are open for business.”

Designed as an interactive and focused environment, CIF 2023 enables participants to engage in concrete discussions, review investment dossiers, and assess proposals presented by industry experts. As the foremost investment attraction event for the Caribbean region, the Forum will be a central hub for forging partnerships, exchanging knowledge and fostering business growth, resulting in a Bold New Caribbean.