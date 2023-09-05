Bahamas To Host 2nd Annual Chinese Dragon Boat Festival

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation and The Bahamas Chinese Dragon Boat Association are proud to jointly announce the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Dragon Boat Festival, set to take place 30 Sept – 1 Oct 2023, at Goodman’s Bay in Nassau, Bahamas.

Building on the resounding success of the Inaugural Bahamas Dragon Boat Festival held in August 2022, this year’s event promises to be even more exhilarating and engaging. The organizers, who recently attended the Pan American Club Crew Championships in Panama, have extended invitations to nearly 90 dragon boat teams from various countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Brazil and Trinidad & Tobago, all of whom have expressed keen interest in participating in The Bahamas’ second edition of the Dragon Boat Festival. Last year, 21 teams participate in the inaugural event. The organizers are optimistic about an even larger turnout thisyear.

Dragon boating is a fun-filled, adrenaline pumping, water sports activity, which originated in ancient China and is now the fastest growing water sport in the world. Teams compete in Dragon Boats, which are large canoe-like vessels oufitted with ornately carved dragons’ heads and tails and accommodate 14-person teams consisting of 10 paddlers, 1 drummer, 1 helmsperson and 2 persons in reserve. The paddlers sit in pairs to compete over distances of 200m, 500m and more. Each boat has a drummer beating time to keep the paddlers stroking in unison and the helmsperson guiding the boat focused.

“Set against our crystal blue waters, the Dragon Boat Festival symbolizes a vibrant fusion of cultures, competition, and camaraderie. It is a celebration of our Chinese-Bahamian community but also an invitation for visitors to delve into the richness of Bahamian heritage found on our shores. As the global teams gather, we revel in tradition, sportsmanship, and the allure of our islands,” said Director General Latia Duncombe of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

This event is being supported Excellency Dai Qingli, Ambassador of The People’s Republic of China to The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Proceeds from this event will be contributed to the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

The races at the 2nd Annual Dragon Boat Festival will be held in multiple categories, catering to diverse groups, including Under 18, Under 24, Breast Cancer Survivors, All Cancer Survivors, Open, and Seniors. Individual registration is also available for those paddlers who are interested in joining a team and participating in this thrilling event.

The host hotel is Breezes Bahamas, an all-inclusive resort on Cable Beach. Special rates are available to festival attendees starting from $125 per person for quad occupancy, $133 per person for triple occupancy, $145 per person for double occupancy and $238.50 per person for single occupancy.

Rates include accommodations, all meals, all drinks, hotel taxes, and hotel amenities. For single and double occupancy bookings, interested persons may book online using the Promotion Code: DRAGON.

Alternatively, participants can explore other accommodation options at resorts such as Baha Mar – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood Hotel, Margaritaville Resort, Warwick Hotel or various Airbnb accommodations.

The 2nd Annual Dragon Boat Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending sportsmanship, culture and a charitable cause against the mesmerizing backdrop of The Bahamas.

For more information about the event, registration or sponsorship opportunities, please visit the official website at http://www.bcdragonboat.com, http://www.bahamas.com or http://www.tourismtoday.com.