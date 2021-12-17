Bahamas receives COVID-19 vaccines through a collaboration between PAHO/WHO, Canada and Colombia

By PAHO

Dec 17, 2021 – 9:37:17 AM

Email this article

Mobile friendly page

Nassau, Bahamas – The Bahamas has seen a decline in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. PAHO/WHO has provided support to the country in the design and implementation of vaccination programs, training health care workers to administer COVID-19 vaccines, ensuring the cold chain and other technical aspects necessary for an effective campaign.

The donation is part of a collaboration between PAHO/WHO and the Government of Canada to provide additional COVID-19 vaccines to populations in situations of vulnerability in the Americas. This effort has also benefitted from financial support by the Colombian Presidential Agency for International Cooperation (APC – Colombia), through its Fund for International Cooperation and Assistance (FOCAI).

Her Excellency, Emina Tudakovic, High Commissioner of Canada to The Bahamas and Jamaica stated that “Canada and The Bahamas have a longstanding partnership and friendship, and we are very pleased to have contributed towards this donation of 48,000 vaccines via PAHO/WHO. Canada is committed to supporting equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines and trust that these vaccines will contribute to the strong public health response of The Bahamas.”

Dr Eldonna Boisson, The PAHO/WHO Representative for The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands said that “With this donation, The Bahamas expects to continue expanding vaccination coverage, which to date is more than 40% of the eligible population.”

Vaccine donations are procured through the PAHO Revolving Fund, which facilitates access to additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine in countries and territories of the Americas.

(C) Copyright 2021 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page