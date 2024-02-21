Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation pays a courtesy call on the Governor General

The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation called upon Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt to introduce the 2023 Bahamas Student of the Year, Matteo Davies and to update the Governor General on the plans for the 2024 Awards Program. The organization also introduced its Co-Patron Mr. Hubert Chipman at the Office of the Governor General, February 21, 2024.

The 2024 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Awards Program will be held June 1, 2024 and will honour 124 of the best and brightest primary school students. Pictured from left: Myra Mitchell – Vice-President Emerita; Samuel Evans – Vice-President of Logistics; Maureen Taylor – Vice-President of Finance; Dr. Cindy Dorsett- Vice-President of Operations; Dr. Ricardo P. Deveaux – President & CEO; H.E. Cynthia Pratt; Hubert Chipman – Co-Patron; Master Matteo Davis – 2023 Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year; Mrs. Nivea Davies – mother of Matteo; Tanya Woodside – Vice-President Emerita; and Margaret Rolle – Vice-President, Nassau, Bahamas Pan-Hellenic Council.

From: Bahamas Information Services