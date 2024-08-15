Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association On Cannabis Industry

President of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association, Dr. Marvin Smith was the guest speaker at a meeting of the Rotary Club on Wednesday where he spoke about the Cannabis industry that will be created in the country.

Dr. Smith was questioned about local marijuana related casualties. He said, “we have seen and know of many cases of persons who would have OD-ed (overdosed) on marijuana. The largest trauma center in the southern United States, Grady Memorial Hospital, we’ve seen cases of fatal marijuana toxicity. Because remember that people don’t take stuff in isolation and everybody reacts to things differently. We have CBD receptors in our body and so there’s a difference there and then you have ask what are they actually smoking because you have synthetic marijuana, you have hybrids, you have things that are created to make what should be a regular potency forty and fifty times more potent.”

The Pharmaceutical Association President also spoke to the groups position on the new legislation governing the cannabis industry. “The position for us as Pharmacists has always been that we can only speak to Cannabis as a medicine if we believe it to be so. Once we believe that it’s a medicine the issue of recreational use is out the door. We can no sooner talk about medical Cannabis or Cannabis is a recreational sense anymore than we could Percoset or Vicodin or Morphine. But if we believe it to be a medicine we did not believe that anybody other than a Pharmacist should be ultimately in control of dispensing medical cannabis. We will have Cannabis Dispensers who will have to be overseen by Pharmacists. Those Dispensers at a minimum to be trained as a Dispenser, at minimum, you have to be a Pharmacy Technician, a certified Pharmacy Technician.”

Legislation was recently passed in the House Of Assembly and Senate the will govern medical Cannabis and the Cannabis Industry.