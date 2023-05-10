Bahamas National Geographic Information Systems Centre participates in Workshop to Strengthen Geospatial Information Management in the Caribbean

All of the participants at the workshop on “Implementation of global guidelines to strengthen geospatial information management in the Caribbean.” Countries represented included The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Grenada, Guyana, Monserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Representatives of the Bahamas National Geographic Information Systems Centre participated in a workshop on the “Implementation of Global Guidelines to Strengthen Geospatial Information Management in the Caribbean”, specifically regarding the United Nations Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (UN-IGIF). The workshop was held in Castries, Saint Lucia from April 19th to 21st, 2023.

The event was organized by the Regional Committee of the United Nations on Global Geospatial Information Management for the Americas (UN-GGIM: Americas), the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UN-ECLAC) and the Caribbean Geospatial Development Initiative (CARIGEO) with the support of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The workshop promoted discussion and exchange between geospatial and statistical practitioners on the implementation of the Integrated Geospatial Information Framework (IGIF), which provides guidance to advance the national geospatial initiatives in matter of governance, policies, funding, data management, innovation, standards, partnerships, capacity building and communication.

The workshop also addressed the integration of statistical and geospatial information, the geospatial information support to disaster management and land administration, among others.

Shown is Gabrielle Hudson, GIS Analyst, representative of BNGIS Centre and one of two Bahamians attending the UN-IGIF Workshop for the Caribbean.Gabrielle Hudson, GIS Analyst and representative of the BNGIS Centre is pictured presenting results of a breakout session at the UN-IGIF Workshop for the Caribbean.