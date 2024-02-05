Bahamas Minister Reveals Foreign Workers’ Vital Role In Labour Shortage

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Fred Mitchell is addressing the need for foreign labour to augment the labour force in the country.

Mitchell told ZNS News, The Bahamas “has a labour shortage and requires labour from the outside to complete many of the jobs here.”

According to Mitchell, “the population of The Bahamas is either at replacement level or just below replacement level so its rate of natural increase is in fact declining. This has all kinds of implications for National Insurance, pensions and all the rest of it. If you go on construction sites, you can’t find workers, so you have to bring in workers from the outside.”

The Minister said there is a lack of understanding or recognition that workers are needed to get the country going. ”And people are emotionally upset about what they see as a group of people trying to take over the country. I assure you they can’t take this country over, no one can take this country over unless Bahamians allow it.”