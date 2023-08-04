Bahamas Min. of Tourism Officials ‘ World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration’

(L-R) Sgt. Leo Rodger RBPF and BMOTIA Executives Ahmad Williams, Anya Hanna, Ednol Cunningham, Bradley Strachan CAAB Civil Aviation at Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh. BMOTIA officials treated the audience to daily seminars about The Bahamas.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) officials soared at this year’s premier global aviation event – the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh – to promote the exciting offerings that general aviation has in the pipeline, meet with leading aviation partners and discuss new business opportunities. Deemed “the world’s greatest aviation celebration,” the weeklong fly-in convention runs from 24 July – 30 July, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

EAA AirVenture, the world’s largest aviation show, each year attracts between 500,000 – 800,000 attendees comprising pilots, international media, aviation manufacturers and vendors, and more than 10,000 aircraft.

The Bahamas team’s participation in the “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration,” gives pilots interested in flying to the beautiful 16-island destination the opportunity to speak with officials from key Bahamas agencies including customs, immigration and police. With daily seminars by Ahmad Williams, BTO Regional Manager for Vertical Markets and veteran Bahamas Flying Ambassadors Mike Z and Rick Gardiner on the ease of flying to the country, and tourism representatives available to answer questions at the Ministry’s captivatingand interactive booth, the show is set to promote the further growth and development of the general aviation sector. Aviators and guests are also being encouraged to find out more about the 2023 Grand Bahama Airshow and the yearlong celebrations of The Bahamas 50 thAnniversary of Independence.

Greg Rolle, Senior Director of Sports Tourism & Vertical Markets, said, “This is the most important trade and consumer show for the aviation sector because of its audience size and the niche market clientele it attracts.”

“We get to speak directly to our audience, many of whom are pilots committed to flying to The Bahamas. We get to answer their questions, address their concerns and convert their interests into solid bookings for the various offerings throughout our beautiful country.” Rolle continued, “The Bahamas is the number one destination in the region for general aviation arrivals, and this did not occur through happenstance, but through strategic planning, methodical positioning, networking and partnerships.”

“It is at this event where we generate a lot of the general aviation business to The Bahamas – especially to our Out Islands.” Williams added, “We invite veteran and novice pilots to find out more about just how easy it is to fly to The Bahamas. We also encourage all those interested to join any one of our upcoming fly-ins to Abaco and other Out Islands.”

The Bahamas plays a pivotal role as one of only three countries (along with the U.S. and Canada) that is a part of the International Federal Partnership (IFP) organisation, which has a joint agreement with the EAA. The country, represented by BTO Regional Manager Williamalso headed this years’ Make A Wish Foundation initiative. The Bahamas’ annual participation in the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh convention continues to strengthen and deepen its relationships with global aviation partners, including the International Federal Partnership (IFP); the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA); the Bahamas Flying Ambassadors Program; fixed based operators; international media and aviation enthusiasts at large.