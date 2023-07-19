Bahamas Min. of Tourism Is Advancing Amphibious Airlift

Deputy Director General and Director of Aviation, Dr. Kenneth Romer helped welcomed the seaplane landing conjunction with partners COCO Bahama Seaplanes and Tropic Ocean Airways at The Ocean Club, A Four Season Resort.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation aims to create another opportunity to expand its airlift and increase stopover visitors by advancing plans to accelerate and revolutionise the robust return of Amphibious Seaplanes Airlift.

“Amphibious air services is a prominent component of the recently launched National Aviation Strategic Plan, as we seek to diversify and innovate stopover air arrivals to and within our major islands and cays to position The Bahamas as a luxury cachet that cannot be matched by any other destination in our region,” said Dr. Kenneth Romer, Bahamas Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism.

To mark The Bahamas’ 50th Independence Celebrations, a group of leading luxury travel advisors and influential media partners arrived at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort on Paradise Island for a special familiarisation onboard Coco Bahamas’ Seaplane which was piloted by Bahamian pilots, Kyle Glenn Fernander and Brandon Fernander.

On hand to mark the occasion, were regulators from the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority law enforcement officers along with tourism, aviation and hospitality executives.

“As we promote The Islands of The Bahamas as an extended-stay, multi-destination travel experience, seaplanes afford visitors ease of access to more destination offerings throughout our picturesque archipelago, while delivering the best way to lower the total cost of air transportation per mile flown”, added Dr. Romer.

Source: Ministry of Tourism/Lauren Seymour

