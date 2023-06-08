Bahamas Min. of Tourism Announces Summer 2023 Boating Fling Lineup

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) Summer Boating Flings are gearing up for a full summer schedule. Every weekend, from 14 June through 31 July, beginner and veteran boaters will take to the seas, crossing the Gulf Stream to experience an “ocean road trip” across a number of Bahamian islands.

Boaters can choose from flings to Grand Bahama, Bimini or Exuma. Guests will have a chance to go fishing, explore the islands’ historic and popular dive sites, the beautiful coral reefs and the diverse sea life, as well as hang out with locals, taste the delicacy of Bahamian cuisine and immerse themselves in Bahamian culture and heritage. The dates for Summer 2023 Boating Flings are:

15 June – 18 June – Bimini

22 June – 25 June – Bimini

6 July – 16 July – Extended Fling – Exuma

20 July – 23 July – Bimini

27 July – 30 July – Bimini

Flings depart from Bahia Mar Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale. All vessels must have a valid cruising permit obtained prior to departure in order to facilitate initial clearance and entry process in The Bahamas. Bahamas tourism officials are encouraging persons to experience the full schedule by choosing to be a part of all of the summer boating flings. Registration remains open for all flings, but spots are reserved on a first come, first serve basis and dates are subject to change.

It is recommended that interested persons attend a Captains Meeting at the Bahia Mar Marina in Fort Lauderdale. Meetings are held on the Wednesday before each fling and begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. For more details on registration fees and other information, please visithttps://www.bahamas.com/boating-fling-registrationational.

Whether persons are planning a quick trip or a leisurely island-hop across multiple islands, The Bahamas’ crystal-clear waters and warm temperatures make it an irresistible destination for boating. Throughout The Bahamas, boating enthusiasts can find well-equipped marinas with all the boating and docking essentials for boats of all sizes and stays of any length. The Association of Bahamas Marinas also offers boaters convenient reservation and booking services available via call center, toll-free: 844-556-5290, or U.S.: 954-462-4591, or email [email protected] .