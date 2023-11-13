Bahamas Industrial Tribunal and Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions Raise the Bar with New AI Court Tools

On November 13, 2023, The Bahamas Industrial Tribunal, and the Caribbean Agency for Justice Solutions (CAJS) unveiled a collaborative effort that is set to raise the bar for court service delivery in the region.

In a groundbreaking move to modernize court functions, CAJS and the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal (BIT) introduced JUDI.ai, an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool designed to automate core tribunal functions. This technology, developed by CAJS, will streamline time-consuming tasks like generating orders another notices. JUDI.ai will also be used to streamline administrative workflows, enabling moreefficient and accurate court operations.

JUDI.ai is the latest outcome of a longstanding partnership between the Tribunal and CAJS. It is expected that the new AI tools will position the Tribunal at the forefront of international court service excellence.

Her Honor Indira Demeritte-Francis, President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “JUDI.ai promises not only to enhance our efficiency but also to redefine the way we deliver justice, ultimately benefiting litigants and legal advocates alike.”

With the launch of JUDI.ai, CAJS continues to drive transformative change in the legal landscape in the Caribbean. Bevil Wooding, Executive Director of CAJS, shared that the goal of the new systems is to empower judiciaries by reimagining how service offerings can best meet the needs of court users.

“For CAJS, JUDI.ai is more than just innovative technology; it is a fulfilment of our mission to support the modernization of justice institutions throughout the Caribbean. JUDI.ai will not only benefit the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal, it also sets a precedent for how AI technology can be used to positively impact other jurisdictions in the region and beyond.”