Bahamas Government Announces INNOVATE242 Partnership with Hub350 and Kanata North Business Association

The Government of The Bahamas is delighted to announce a major partnership with Hub350 and the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA). This collaboration forms a part of a broader vision to leverage technology and innovation to transform The Bahamas into a leadingtechnology hub.

The pivotal role in brokering this first transformative partnership was played by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Minister for Grand Bahama, The Hon. Ginger Moxey and the Bahamas High Commission, under the leadership of High Commissioner V. Alfred Gray and First Secretary Nahaja Black. Their combined effort and strategic negotiation haveresulted in an alliance that aims to enhance The Bahamas’ technological capacity and promote tech tourism and sustainable development.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Moxey, Minister Zane Lightbourse and Parliamentary Secretary Wayde Watson led a delegation to the Hub350 and KNBA premises within Canada’s largest technology park on February 4th. The visit aimed to explore the potential of this collaboration for The Bahamas and its citizens, and to seek to deploy global best practice in creating the ecosystem to support innovation.

Following this successful visit, the partnership with Hub350 and KNBA, recognized for their dedication to fostering innovation and growth, was formed—marking a significant milestone in The Bahamas’ journey towards building a robust technology industry in The Bahamas.The Bahamas government envisages this collaboration fostering innovative solutions for techTourism, AgriTech, EduTech, climate resilience and sustainability as integral to the expansion of the nation’s economy and well-being of its people.

“Harnessing the power of technology, this partnership is a significant step towards creating a brighter, more sustainable future for The Bahamas,” stated First Secretary Nahaja Black. Talent is also a driver behind this partnership; exploring how educational institutions in The Bahamas and within Hub350’s Partner Ecosystem can co-create programs for student and faculty exchange, dual enrollment opportunities, scholarship programs, and more.

“We at KNBA are pleased to announce our partnership with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation and the Ministry for Grand Bahama.” Said Julia Frame, KNBA’s Director of Partnerships. “Soft-landing here in Canada’s largest tech park will open doors to facilitate global expansion opportunities for Kanata North member companies, opportunities for the park’s 30,000+ mworkers to work remotely in the beautiful islands of the Bahamas, and talent attraction as a global opportunity to bring talent to the park to explore opportunities to live, work, play, learn and innovate.”

“We are excited to have Hub350 as a partner in Innovate242, as we develop a robust tech ecosystem focused on research and sustainable development in the blue, green and orange economies, and establish the Bahamas as the Centre of Innovation for the Caribbean”, shared the Minister for Grand Bahama, The Hon. Ginger Moxey who leads the Innovate242 initiative in The Bahamas.

With this partnership, The Bahamas embarks on a path towards a technologically advanced future, one that nurtures talent, fosters collaboration, and attracts investment to improve the quality of life for its citizens and an enriched experience for tourists and innovators alike.

Source: The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation