Bahamas Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary Ball in Miami, Florida

A Commonwealth of The Bahamas 50th Independence Anniversary Ball was held by the Bahamas Consulate in Miami, Florida, at the Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, July 21, 2023. Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis and Mrs. Ann Marie Davis attended; and the many dignitaries included Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service the Hon. Frederick Mitchell, Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis (who are pictured). The Bahamas celebrated its Golden Jubilee Independence Anniversary on July 10, 2023.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below:

(BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)