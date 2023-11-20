Bahamas Development Bank Welcomes Senior High School Students



In recognition of International Men’s Day, four promising students from The Bahamas Development Bank’s (BDB) neighborhood school, R. M. Bailey Senior High School, participated in a unique job shadow experience this week. BDB was excited to open its doors to aspiring software engineers, real estate agents, entrepreneurs, and accountants.

BDB Managing Director Nicholas Higgs said, “At The Bahamas Development Bank, we believe in the immense potential of ouryouth and the critical role they play in shaping the future of our nation. Hosting students from R.M. Bailey Senior High Schoolwas more than recognition of International Men’s Day; it was an investment in the leaders of tomorrow.”

Mekhi Curry, Benjamin Cadet, Rochene Saintilien, and Johnson Simon, twelfth graders all between the ages of 16 and 17,rotated between various male employees from different departments within BDB. Each student gained valuable insights into theworld beyond high school and BDB’s role in national development.

Mr. Higgs added, “Witnessing their enthusiasm and insightful perspectives was truly inspiring. This initiative underscores ourcommitment to fostering an environment where young Bahamians can explore, learn, and be motivated to pursue their dreams.We are dedicated to not only being a catalyst for economic development but also a beacon of hope and guidance for futuregenerations.”

While the initiative aimed to inspire the next generation of men and emphasize diverse career opportunities, it also echoed thatpersonal backgrounds do not determine one’s future and simply believing in young men is vital for their personal andprofessional development.

Johnson expressed that the job shadow activity was important because a lot of his peers “don’t have people out there thatbelieve in them” and it reminded him he “can do and achieve anything”. Rochene added, “Society has many of us labeled asmen who probably do drugs but as black guys, to have this opportunity is very important. The highlight for me today was all themotivation received. The BDB men reminded us to keep going.”

The four students had the opportunity to explore different career options within The Bank including Management, InformationTechnology, Accounting, and Credit Risk.

Benjamin was particularly drawn to the Accounts Department. He said, “Being in the Accounts Department with Mr. Aaronsparked more interest in my backup plan to become an accountant. It seemed very cool. A lot of male students don’t haveopportunities like this which are so helpful.” Mekhi expressed his enthusiasm about the experience, saying, “My time here hasenlightened me on different career choices and how I can make them a reality and make sure I succeed in life.”

BDB’s job shadow day activity concluded with a lunch where the students had the chance to further engage with maleemployees of The Bank, further strengthening their connections and fostering a sense of community and support.BDB Deputy Managing Director Dave Munroe said, “The Bahamas Development Bank will continue to support R. M. BaileySenior High School. We will have more initiatives like this and most definitely see Mekhi, Benjamin, Rochene, and Johnsonthrough to their graduation next year.”

An International Man’s Day activity will also be hosted by The Bahamas Development Bank’s Grand Bahama branch.

Source: BDB/Ashley Albury

More photo highlights below:

The Bahamas Development Bank’s (BDB) Employee of the Third Quarter, Javon Rahming (Center), participated in The Bank’sjob shadow day activity.Four students from R.M. Bailey Senior High School explored different career options at The Bahamas Development Bank this week with men of The Bank.Rochene (L) is pictured with with Aaron Cox (R) of The Bahamas Development Bank’s (BDB) Accounts Department.The Bahamas Development Bank’s (BDB) job shadow day activity concluded with lunch and rounds of board games.

Mekhi Curry, Benjamin Cadet, Rochene Saintilien, and Johnson Simon, R.M. Bailey Senior High School 12th graders all between the ages of 16 and 17, enjoyed a job shadow day activity at The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB).