Bahamas Customs Department made donations to senior citizens’ homes and to adopted school, T.A. Thompson Junior High

Bahamas Customs Department staff, in commemoration of their 109th Anniversary, conducted courtesy calls and donations of groceries and goods to various senior citizen homes throughout the day on Monday, March 27, 2023. Spearheading were Acting Comptroller Ralph Munroe and event chairperson Cloretta Gomez along with 15 other Customs personnel. During the day the delegation made scheduled stops at Good Samaritan Home, Paradise Home Care, Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged, Pat’s Senior Citizen’s Home, Unity House, Mary Ingraham Care Center, as well as St. Matthews Day Care Center For The Elderly. The group also made visitation to T.A. Thompson Junior High School and Principal Ishmael Smith to donate two lunch benches for the students.

More photo highlights below: