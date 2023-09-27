Bahamas Continues Middle East Trade Mission

Deputy Prime Minister Heads to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to speak at UNWTO, Secure MajorFunding for Family Island Renaissance Project and Discuss Green Investments RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism,Investments & Aviation the Honourable I. Chester Cooper continues his trade mission to West Asia with an official visit to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The delegation arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday, September 26th.

On Wednesday, the deputy prime minister will sign a major loan agreement with extremelyfavorable terms from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Commonwealth of TheBahamas for the construction of airport infrastructure in the Family Islands that will advance the tourism sector in The Bahamas and the country’s gross domestic product.This loan is a critical part of the Davis administration’s Family Island Airport Renaissanceproject.

The deputy prime minister and other members of the delegation will also celebrate thecommemoration of the 43rd annual World Tourism Day and engage in important talks toadvance the relationship between our two countries.

Additionally, he will engage with world leaders on new tourism investment strategies and meet with high-level stakeholders and decision makers from across the tourism and investments sectors to discuss burgeoning opportunities for The Bahamas.

“The relationships this administration has forged on behalf of The Bahamas throughout West Asia since coming to office have resulted in tangible, remarkable results that will move our nation forward,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper in Riyadh.

“Our partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Fund for Development will help transform our Family Island airport infrastructure in a way that has not been seen before.

“We have also had very meaningful discussions about further strengthening ties to TheBahamas and the Caribbean by leveraging our small countries’ mighty voices and strategicalliances to advance the interests of all involved.”