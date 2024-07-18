Bahamas Christian Council Says No To Cannabis Bill

The Bahamas Christian Council released a statement on Wednesday urging the government to suspend debate and passage of the Cannabis and Regulation bills.

In the statement the Council declared its support for medical marijuana. It said, “During discussions with the Bahamas Christian Council and our subcommittee on this subject, the Bahamas Christian Council made it clear that as a body, most supported the legalization of cannabis for medicinal use only. The council through its representatives were clear in its objection to any other proposed use of cannabis including marijuana for recreational use, the decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana and the development of a cannabis industry.”

President of the Bahamas Christian Council, Bishop Delton Fernander spoke with ZNS News on the issue. He said, “this is the second government maybe brushing off something that was on the desk and bringing it forward as if it’s brand new but this is not what was initially presented except medical marijuana. This is a new way of doing things, of categories. So we wanted to express as a council that the only thing we were really here to support is medical marijuana for those who are sick and in need of this vital medicine.”

A statement was also released by Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville responding to the Christian Council. Dr. Darville said, “we want to assure the Bahamas Christian Council and the public that the legislation includes strict regulations and controls to ensure that medical cannabis is used responsibly and safely. Only licensed medical practitioners will be able to prescribe cannabis, and dispensaries will be strictly regulated.”

The Cannabis Bill was passed in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday.