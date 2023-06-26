Bahamas Chess Federation hosts exciting 2023 Warren Seymour Chess Classic

Noah Albury

The results of the 2023 Warren Seymour Chess Classic demonstrate that the future of chess in The Bahamas is bright. The Warren Seymour Classic is an open tournament at which junior and senior players square off against each other. Open category in chess refers to a competition in which anyone can participate regardless of age or experience. The Warren Seymour Chess Classic is the 1st of four (4) qualifiers in The Bahamas Chess Federation’s 2023 Open Chess Series.

The Tournament took place over the weekend of 24 June. Round 1 kicked off Saturday morning, followed by an intense three (3) rounds of competition that afternoon. Rounds 4 and 5 continued on Sunday. The event was sponsored by The Sports Centre and Colina Insurance. Noah Albury seized the title of winner of the 2023 Warren Seymour Chess Classic winning all his games. His win qualified him for the 2024 Bahamas National Chess Championship. Shawn Barker won second place, also qualifying for the 2024 Nationals. Curtis Pride Jr. placed third.

The Warren Seymour Classic is a 5 round Swiss format, a game in 60 minutes plus 5 seconds per move. The Warren Seymour Classic is FIDE rated. The 2024 Bahamas National Chess Championship is scheduled to be held in January 2024. The 2023 Warren Seymour Chess Classic Tournament is also a Qualifier for the Pan American Youth Chess Festival (Chicago) and the CAC Youth Chess Championship (Trinidad & Tobago).

The 1st place finishers in the Junior Sections (Under 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 categories) qualify to attend these prestigious international global tournaments.

The Warren Seymour Classic is named in Honor of Bahamian Hero Warren Seymour. Mr. Seymour committed over 30 years of his life to growing the sport of chess in the Bahamas and contributing to the development of hundreds of young Bahamians.

During his prime, Mr. Seymour selflessly visited over thirty (30) schools a month training young men and women in critical thinking and helping them to develop good decision making skills. Without any financial gain, he also taught chess at correctional facilities and assisted in the rehabilitation of prisoners.

“Congratulations to all our players!” said Curtis Pride, 1st Vice President of The Bahamas Chess Federation and Director of Tournaments. Mr. Pride continued: “It is encouraging to see so many of you come out to compete. There is a lot of work to do at the Federation level but we are committed to hosting more local tournaments and also providing support for our players to travel to compete in international competitions. Travelling to international competitions is particularly important for local players as we have such a small pool of chess players locally.

Our players have to travel in order to increase their ratings, compete for titles and move The Bahamas forward in the sport of chess. With the help of parents and Corporate Bahamas we will achieve our goals.”

International Arbiter Andre White served as Chief Arbiter for the 2023 Warren Seymour Chess Classic. National Arbiter Angel Pride served as Assistant Arbiter.

2023 Warren Seymour Chess Classic ResultsOpen section1 st Place: Noah Albury 5 points 2 nd Place: Shawn Barker 4 points3 rd Place: Curtis Pride Jr. 3 ½ points

Best Female: Jayla Cargill 3 ½ points Junior Section ResultsTop Junior: Noah AlburyU8: Caerwyn TurnquestU10: Danica RolleU12: Adrian DeanU14: Chika PrideU16: Avian PrideU18: Noah AlburyBest Female: Jayla Cargill

More photo highlights below:

Curtis Pride Jr.Shawn Barker