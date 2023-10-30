Bahamas ‘Aviation Week’ closed with a church service at Mount Tabor

The first Bahamas Aviation Week, closed with an ecumenical service at Mount Tabor Church, Pinewood Gardens on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer attended and brought remarks at the church service.

Bahamas Aviation Week reflected on the Department of Aviation’s National Aviation Strategic Plan (NASP), which aims to promote sustainable advancement of the local aviation sector. The plan, launched in July 2023,

is committed to best practices in keeping with international aviation standards. The Bahamas Department of Civil Aviation in celebration of the inaugural Aviation Week hosted the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Associations (IFATCA) 39th Americas Regional Meeting – October 25-27, 2023. Meetings took place at Baha Mar.

