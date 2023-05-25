Bahamas Ambassador to China Her Excellency Paulette Bethel Presents Credentials to His Excellency President Xi Jinping

The Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Her Excellency Paulette Bethel, presented her Credentials to His Excellency President Xi Jinping in a ceremony that was held at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, on 24 April, 2023.

Ambassador Bethel conveyed to President Xi greetings and warm wishes from the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Philip Davis, and the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

In his statement to recently accredited Ambassadors to the People’s Republic of China, President Xi expressed the hope that the envoys would have the opportunity to develop a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China, and become conduits of friendship and bridges of cooperation between their respective countries and China. He also pledged that the Chinese government would provide the support and convenience required to facilitate the execution of their duties as Ambassadors.

Since taking up her post as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China in September, 2022, Ambassador Bethel has met with various Chinese government officials, and has visited government Agencies at the Municipal, Provincial and National levels. On 29 September, shepresented the working copy of her Credentials to Mr Hong Lei, Director-General for Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China. Shortly thereafter, she met the then-Premier, His Excellency Li Keqiang, at which time she also conveyed warm greetings from the Government and people of The Bahamas. The Ambassador has also met with Mr. Cai Wei, Director-General for the Latin America and Caribbean Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Her Excellency Paulette Bethel has held numerous high-level positions in the world of diplomacy, including having served as Ambassador of The Bahamas to the United Nations (UN) for ten years (2003-2013). She was the first woman to be appointed as Ambassador of The Bahamas to that organization. She has also held senior positions, as an international civil servant, engaged as an employee of both the UN and the Organization of American States (OAS), at various points during her career in the international arena. Ambassador Bethel has also had a wide range of experience in the private sector, most recently as a consultant addressing issues related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and their intersection with agriculture development, food security, and health.

H.E. Paulette Bethel is the fourth Ambassador to represent The Bahamas in Beijing, since the opening of the Embassy in May, 2006.