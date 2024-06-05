Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board pays a courtesy call at the Ministry of Tourism

Pictured from left: Kerry Fountain, Executive Director of BOIPB; Cheryl Bastian, Owner of Swain’s Cay Lodge (Andros) and Past President of BOIPB; Molly McIntosh, General Manager of Bluff House Beach Resort and Marina (Green Turtle Cay, Abaco) and Treasurer of BOIPB; Manny Alexiou, President of BOIPB and Owner of Abaco Beach Resort and Boat Harbour Marina; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper; Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism; Shavonne Darville, Chief Financial Officer of BOIPB and Owner of Gems at Paradise Beach resort (Long Island); Lisa Adderley-Anderson, Under Secretary MOTIA; and Carl Rolle, Vice-President of BOIPB and Owner of Rollezz Villas Beach Resort (Cat Island). (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)
Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board (BOIPB) executives paid a courtesy call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and his executive team, June 3, 2024 at the ministry’s offices.