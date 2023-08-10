Baha Mar Resort Foundation Gives Back to The Bahamas

Baha Mar’s Robert Sands presents a $60,000 check to staff and children at the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled. Photo credit: Inspire Creativ

Baha Mar is pleased to announce the recent contributions made by the Baha Mar Resort Foundation, stemming from the successful fundraising efforts of its inaugural golf invitational that was held earlier this summer. The two-day charity golf event, hosted in June, featured a reception and auction at the newly opened ECCHO art and exhibition space, followed by 18-holes at Royal Blue, the most acclaimed golf course in The Bahamas. Proceeds from the event were distributed to four local organizations to support the mission of the Foundation and its three core pillars of community, culture and conservation.

“We are excited to be able to showcase the outcome that stemmed from our efforts to raise funds and awareness for these organizations, which directly influence the Bahamian community,” said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. “Without a doubt, the inaugural Baha Mar Foundation Golf Invitational was a success, and we’re eager for it to return next year as we aim to make an even bigger impact.”In the past two weeks, the Foundation made a collective donation of $130,000 to the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled, Bahamas National Trust, Baark! and the Bahamas Humane Society.

More photo highlights below:

Baha Mar’s Robert Sands poses with representatives from the Bahamas Humane Society after presenting a $10,000 donation Photo credit: Inspire CreativBaha Mar’s Robert Sands poses with resort staff while presenting the Bahamas National Trust with a $50,000 check. Photo credit: Inspire CreativBaha Mar’s Robert Sands poses with representatives from the Bahamas Humane Society after presenting a $10,000 donation Photo credit: Inspire Creativ