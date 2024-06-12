Baha Mar Donates To Fire Victims

Baha Mar donated $50,000 to two victims of recent fires on Monday.

One of the recipients of the charitable donation was Great Commission Ministries, the religious organization best known for its feeding program. A fire erupted at the church’s Wulff Road building in early May that caused extensive damage to the kitchen area

Baha Mar Senior Vice President of Administration and External Affairs, Robert Sands made a presentation of $30,000 to Pastor of Great Commission Ministries, Bishop Walter Hanchell. Sands said, “the first presentation goes to Great Commission Ministries, Bishop Hanchell and his family who’ve we’ve supported for many years and will continue to support. But certainly his most recent devastation of his kitchen which is the catalyst for preparing the meals that he serves to those in need on a daily basis have been severely impacted. So today we make a donation of $30,000 for the restoration of that facility so that he can continue to do the good work that he has done in the community.”

Also receiving a donation of $20,000 was the Neely family led by Captain Whitfield Neely whose Yellow Elder Gardens home was destroyed by fire at the end of May. Sands said, “this afternoon we make a special donation to himself and his family for the restoration of his home in the amount of $20,000.”

Baha Mar has chosen nine recipients to share approximately $210,000 made from its recently held charity golf tournament.