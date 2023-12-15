Babyface, Bounty Killer, Beres Hammond Headlines Reggae Sumfest 2024

Reggae Sumfest revealed on Wednesday night that Dancehall legend Bounty Killer, American artiste Babyface, and Reggae icon Beres Hammond are the first round of headlines for the 2024 show.

On Wednesday night, Joe Bogdanovich hosted his annual Christmas Shindig to celebrate Downsound Records’ music success during the year. The CEO spoke about the label’s work, which includes coming back with a successful 2023 staging of the annual Reggae Sumfest held in July following the shuttering of the economy and country due to the COVID-19 virus.

Downsound’s Skatta Burrell also confirmed that the “Three Bs” will dominate the show next year. He also praised Bogdanovich, who gave a presentation on climate change and Downsound’s corporate social responsibility, which included several charitable projects executed over 2023.

At the event, some of the biggest names in the music fraternity were announced for 2024, which includes a tribute to Bounty Killer, who attended the event. Although Sumfest did not give details, Bounty Killer confirmed that the event is hosting a tribute to him for his many years of artistry and other contributions to the culture, and he asked fans to assist him in deciding who will be part of it.

“I do [have] an idea of who I wanted to be a part of my tribute, but which of my protégé associates affiliates or allegiances y’all think should be a part of it and please don’t say Kartel or Vado bcuz situations and circumstances beyond their control but we all know that they both would’ve to be a part of it salute,” the artist wrote on Instagram.

Sumfest’s promotional post refers to Bounty Killer as the ‘God Father of Dancehall’. “There is only ONE General! Not a second or third,” Kabaka Pyramid wrote in the comments.

“Every dancehall artiste since 1995 cause Ah you influence them all,” one fan said. Another added, “Beenie, Cham, Dexta, Buju, Ele, Aidonia, Masicka, Bling dawg, Kutchie, Toddler, monster shock.”

“Doh left out busy, Cham, Marshall, Kutchie, bling dawg, nymron, iyara, patex, advance, k queens, ele and toddler oh nuh left out Richie stevens and Beenie man as bonus,” another said.