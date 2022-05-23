Baby Cham Confirms New Music With Bounty Killer & Dave Kelly

Bounty Killer and Baby Cham are set to release new music as they hit the studio with the legendary Dave Kelly.

Baby Cham shared on Saturday that something big was coming. He did not share a snippet of what the music might sound like, but he shared a photo of Bounty Killer from behind, where he is seen in front of the mic while Kelly is seated at a desk with equipment. And Cham appears to be feeling Bounty’s verse.

“Can’t Hold It Back, Can’t Hold It Back, Baby Cham, Dave Kelly & Bounty Killer, With A Brand New Track, #AnotherLevel #somuchfun,” Baby Cham shared in a caption of the image.

Baby Cham and Bounty have been spending a lot of time together lately. On Friday, Cham shared a video of him and Bounty at the barber as they get lined up by barber Chris Bain.

A week ago, they were also seen lounging outside, and another post hinted that the song was ready.

“The First Bomb is ready,” Cham had captioned a post of him and Bounty gaffing as they walked around. Felly’s Mad House Records was tagged in the video. Other posts also showed Dave Kelly and the two artists hanging out.

Dave Kelly is known for his Buju Banton hits like “Trust” and “Blessed” as well as “Bogle,” “Big it up,” “How It Ago Go,” “Man A Look Yuh,” and “Batty Rider.”

Cham and Kelly also go a long way which leads to a relationship between Kelly and Bounty Killer.

In an interview with Anthony Miller last year, Cham revealed that he was the one who introduced Bounty and Kelly in the 1990s. They went on to record some of dancehall’s most iconic songs in history, including “Anytime” on Kelly’s Brukout riddim in 1999 and “Poor People Fed Up,” written by Kelly and recorded by Madhouse records.

Kelly is also the producer behind Bounty Killer’s “Can’t Believe Mi Eyes,” and both artists also appeared on “Another Level” on Kelly’s Bug riddim, released in 1999.

That riddim has gone on to be regarded as a dancehall classic with songs like Bounty’s “Look into My Eyes” and Cham’s “Ghetto Pledge.”

Fans, on the other hand, are excited for the return of the three legends ahead of Dave Kelly being honored at this year’s Reggae Sumfest for his contributions to dancehall music.

In the comments, some shared their excitement.

“Jah kno dah link up yah ah like if Jet Lee an Bruce Lee link up. #FullyGrownGiants…gsgs,” one fan wrote.

“t’s been long gone banging!!!!! Legends,” another added.

“Give us a sample when of the chune,” another added.