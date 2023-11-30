B.N.T and Elizabeth Harbour Conservation Partnership Announce New Mooring Installations in Exuma

In a joint initiative between The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) and The Elizabeth Harbour Conservation Partnership (EHCP), new state-of-the-art mooring systems are being installed in Elizabeth Harbour and the Moriah Harbour Cay National Park (MHCNP). This latest initiative is part of both organisations’ broader commitments to preserving the unique and fragile marine environments of Great and Little Exuma. The new mooring fields being installed will protect seagrass habitats from the impacts of continued anchoring and maintain seabed sediment stability, thus improving water clarity and quality. The moorings will support vessels up to 60 feet and will be regularly maintained, offering a safe and reliable alternative to anchoring.

Howard Bethel, Vice President of the EHCP, said: “The EHCP has invested in installing the best mooring systems we could find to minimize the impact on our fragile ecosystems and provide a safe alternative to anchoring in a busy harbour. We thank everyone for supporting our efforts to ensure our beautiful Elizabeth Harbour remains a world-class example of sustainable tourism.”

Catherine Booker, Exuma Programme Coordinator for the BNT, said: “Our new mooring system offers boaters a safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly way to enjoy the beauty of the Moriah Harbour Cay National Park while preserving our fragile marine environment.

We are committed to ensuring that our natural treasures can be enjoyed responsibly, and invite everyone to join us in preserving the pristine marine environment of the park for generations to come.”

As the BNT continues to finalize park use zones and regulations for the MHCNP, the introduction of moorings adds to the necessary infrastructure intended to support the continued enjoyment of the visitor experience, while reducing the impact of tourism activitiesin the national park.

Mooring installation will be completed in both areas by December 15, 2023. The new mooring fields will be located at Stocking Island (Chat n’ Chill Beach to Sand Dollar Beach) in Elizabeth Harbour and at Red Shanks Cay in Moriah Harbour Cay National Park. Fee schedules for moorings will be introduced in January 2024. Revenue generated from the moorings will directly support local conservation efforts, contributing to the maintenance and management of Elizabeth Harbour and Moriah Harbour Cay National Park.

The installation of moorings in Elizabeth Harbour is being supported by the Friends of Exuma Harbour Conservation Fund and the Global Fund for Coral Reefs: Bahama Reefs Programme.

The moorings programme in Moriah Harbour Cay National Park is being supported by The Global Environment Facility: Meeting the Challenge of 2020 in The Bahamas Project and the Friends of Exuma Harbour Conservation Fund.

Mooring system design and installation was contracted to Bahamas Maritime Solutions, with the support of American Underwater Contractors, Applied Technology Management, and FourCs Ltd.

To provide the community with more information on the new moorings, give an update on park zones, and gather valuable feedback, the BNT and the EHCP will be hosting a virtual public meeting on December 11, 2023, at 6pm on Zoom. All interested parties are invited toattend and participate in this meeting, by registering at the following link:https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4817011816224/WN_To8g3pYZReaGWwIKASVC-g

Additionally, the BNT and the EHCP invite the cruising community to contribute their feedback and insights through a short online survey. The public’s participation is crucial in helping to develop programs that meet the needs of the boating community whileprioritizing conservation. Please follow this link to take the survey:https://forms.gle/WRSWhfHHsuDbad5V6

Source: Bahamas National Trust