Award-winning photographer Eric Rose presents prints of Bahamas scenery and historic buildings to the Deputy to the Governor General

Apr 29, 2022 – 8:26:37 AM

NASSAU, The Bahamas — During a courtesy call at the Office of the Governor General, on April 26, 2022, Deputy to the Governor General Cynthia Pratt received a presentation of a framed copy of “Desert Rose After the Rainstorm,” by award-winning photographer Eric Rose. The fine-art print is a part of his “Urban Beauty” series, that highlights natural beauty in urban communities throughout The Bahamas.

Over the years, Rose’s work in fine arts has been recognized both locally and internationally and has won him several awards. He most recently won the top award for Photography in the 2021 E. Clement Bethel National Arts Festival.

He is also an internationally-published poet and a veteran journalist, currently serving as a Senior Information Officer at Bahamas Information Services.

Rose also presented Mrs. Pratt with two copies of unique sample books from the “Throughout Bahamaland” series, featuring a vast array of images of various Bahamian scenes and historic buildings. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)

