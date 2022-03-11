Award-Winning Photographer Eric Rose presented a printed canvas of ‘The Hermitage’ to the PM Davis

Mar 11, 2022 – 10:18:10 AM

(Office of the Prime Minister Photo/Disha Fraser)



NASSAU, The Bahamas — During a courtesy call at his office, on March 8, 2022, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis (pictured right while showing the framed imagery) received a presentation of a printed canvas entitled, “From On High”, by award-winning photographer Eric Rose. Over the years, Rose’s work in fine arts has been recognized both locally and internationally and has won him several awards. “From On High” features The Hermitage on Mt. Alvernia in Cat Island, and won the top award for Photography in the 2021 E. Clement National Arts Festival. Rose is also an intentionally-published poet and a veteran journalist, currently serving as a Senior Information Officer with Bahamas Information Services.

With Cat Island being a treasured place of home for the Prime Minister, and having represented the island for many years, Prime Minister Davis was honoured to receive the gift.

Rose also presented the Prime Minister with three copies of unique sample books from the “Throughout The Bahamaland” series, featuring a vast array of stunning images of various Bahamian scenes and historic buildings. One of the sample books, created with the Prime Minister in mind, features only images of Cat Island. The books are samples of images being considered for future exhibition. (Office of the Prime Minister Photos/Disha Fraser)



(Office of the Prime Minister Photo/Disha Fraser)





(Office of the Prime Minister Photo/Disha Fraser)



