Aviation Manager Gives Update On GB and Bimini Airports

Minister of Tourism, Investment and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper gave an update on efforts to develop the airports on the islands of Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Cooper informed reporters this week that demolition is set for the Grand Bahama Airport in the next week or two. “Thereafter we should see, fairly quickly, the vertical construction. We’re making steady progress in relation to the airport infrastructure all across The Bahamas,” he said.

The Minister also commented on the impact of airlift to the economy of Grand Bahama. He said, “its an essential service and I think over the course of time it will demonstrate its usefulness in terms of bringing additional traffic to the island of Grand Bahama. One of the things that already pleases me about the overall economy of Grand Bahama is that airlift is the fastest growing in the country already.”

The government has entered into an agreement for an $80 million redevelopment of the airport in Bimini. Cooper gave an update on the progress of the project saying, “we’ve started some civil works at the Bimini airport.”

The Bimini Airport project is expected to be completed in 2025.