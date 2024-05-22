Aviation launches Industry-Wide Service Excellence Training 

Photo: L-R Bahamasair new Flight Attendant; Mrs. Sherry Collie – Trainer MOTIA; Dr. Kenneth Romer – Director of Aviation/DDG Tourism; Mrs. Debbie McKenzie-Lightbourn – Inflight Manager Bahamasair; and Mr. Milo Butler III – General Manager in The Department of Aviation.

The Bahamas Department of Aviation, within The Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation launched its Industry-Wide Service Excellence Training, beginning with the new cohort of Bahamasair Flight Attendants.

“Service from the heart, must be at the heart of who we are, as there is never a good excuse for bad service”, said Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer. The training focus is a component of the historic Bahamas National Aviation Strategic Plan launched on July 1, 2023.

According to Romer, “All of our approximate 4,000 exceptional aviation professionals, beginning with our customer-facing team members throughout the nine Aviation Agencies, will be targeted for in-person or virtual training centered around “certifying” them as Service Ambassadors who place emphasis on delivering positive memorable experiences for internal and external customers”.

The training is being coordinated through the recently launched Bahamas Aeronautical Academy, and utilizes content from the much-touted Ministry of Tourism’s BahamaHost Programme, John C. Maxwell Career and Leadership Development Certification and other local and global training programmes.

The initial 3-days of training centered around topics such as, Understanding the Bahamas Aviation Ecosystem, The History of The Bahamas, Bahamas culture and product knowledge, Customer Service Delivery and Service Recovery, and Understanding the Domestic and Global Impact of Tourism and Aviation.

“While the focus of Aviation is oftentimes placed on creating a culture of safety, it is equally important that all of our stakeholders be cognizant that it is also exceptional customer service that continues to give us the competitive advantage over other destinations. We must return to loving what we love, while doing it with love”. said Dr. Romer.