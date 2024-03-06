Aviation Department launches ‘2024 Vision Card’ for Improved Services

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director of Tourism Dr. Kenneth Romer shared “5 Big Ticket Items” with leaders of management teams and key industry stakeholders at the Aviation Quarterly Meeting at Baha Mar resort on Monday, March 4, 2024. (BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)

The Bahamas Department of Aviation has revealed its ‘2024 Vision Card’ under the theme: “2024 – Our Year of Innovation, Acceleration and Execution” – aimed at more effective and improved operations.

This initiative was born out of the first ever National Aviation Strategic Plan (NASP), which was launched in July 2023.

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director of Tourism Dr. Kenneth Romer, shared “5 Big Ticket Items” with leaders of management teams and key industry stakeholders at the Aviation Quarterly Meeting at Baha Mar resort on Monday, March 4, 2024.

“This consolidated approach, across the eight aviation agencies will guide our collective journey over the course of this year,” he said.

The five areas of focus for 2024 are: Improving Airport Infrastructure andDevelopment; Enhancing Strategic Partnerships and Engagement; Increasing Airlift and Improving Air Connectivity; Enhancing Human Capital Development; and Improving Operational Efficiency, Financial Resilience, and Revenue Optimization.

Under improved infrastructure, Dr. Romer noted that airlines, passengers and cargo require safe, efficient and affordable airport facilities to sustain their operations.

Through public-private partnerships with airport stakeholders and government authorities, we will develop best-in-class infrastructure for “airports of the future” based on new technologies, cultural authenticity and our commitment to sustainability and resilience,” he said.

Successful partnerships with aviation stakeholders, such as airport users and surrounding community members, is particularly important to the success of the National Aviation Strategic Plan, according to Dr. Romer.

He stressed: “We will continuously engage with our partners on matters including deliverables and policy execution.”

Regarding airlift and improving air connectivity, Dr. Romer shared that these are critical components to ensure the Bahamas’ economic vitality.

“To increase our competitiveness, minimize risk and optimize our capabilities, enhanced development of human capital is essential to ensure the optimization of industry talent as contributors to the plan,” said Dr. Romer. Additionally, he said it would ensure the attraction of new talent, building the capabilities of industry’s personnel through effective training and the development of programs to efficiently manage strategic foresight, system thinking, finance, and digital literacy and data management.

“The aviation industry must focus on improving operational efficiencies and the implementation of policies that drive cost reduction through leaner operations, as well as new ways to leverage ancillary revenue and adaptation to fluctuating airport traffic. A mid-term financial planning model will be developed to support agility and accountability, and drive transparency,” said Dr. Romer.

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services

