Aviation Agencies Leaders Advance 2024 Strategic Plan

Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism, Dr. Kenneth Romer met with the heads of the various aviation agencies to outline and advance the industry’s 2024 Strategic Plan.

According to Dr. Romer, “2023 was an exceptional year for Aviation, and the ‘Vision 2024’ builds upon that foundation by focusing on five Big Ticket Items that include: improving airports infrastructure, enhancing human capital development, enhancing strategic partnerships engagement, increasing airlift connectivity, and improving operational efficiency and financial resilience.”

Participating Stakeholders represented the Air Accident Investigation Authority, Airport Authority, Bahamasair, Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, Freeport Airport Development Company, Nassau Airport Development Company, Nassau Flight Services, Jet Nassau, Odyssey Aviation, Airlines Operating Committee, and Bahamas Association of Air Transport Operators. The meeting was held on Friday, January 19, 2024.

A series of stakeholders engagement sessions will be held over the next several weeks to ensure that the Vision cascades throughout the entire aviation ecosystem in what is being dubbed the year of, “Innovation, Acceleration and Execution”.

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: