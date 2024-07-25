Authority Provides Update on Diesel Fumes and Spill Incident

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to advise that the Rand Lab (Morgue) has resumed normal operations since Friday, July 19, 2024, following a brief closure last week in response to a diesel spill in an isolated decommissioned boiler room. As an organization dedicated to the safety and well-being of our patients and staff, PHA undertook immediate action to address the diesel spill incident as communicated on Saturday, July 20.

Working closely with relevant stakeholders and industry partners, all necessary measures were promptly implemented to ensure a swift resolution to the issue. Mr. Anthony Ryan, Public Analyst II from the Ministry of Health, commended the management team for their proactive steps in remediating the spill. Employees affected by the incident were advised to seek medical assistance at the Employee Health services to guarantee their well-being.

Efforts to clean the affected areas included the collection and absorption of the spilled diesel, as well as the application of an industrial solvent and degreaser through repeat treatments. Continuous monitoring of air quality is being conducted with the assistance of Mr. Ryan to ensure a safe and odor-free environment for all.

Although initial cleanup procedures were implemented following advice from environmental experts, concerns regarding persistent odor were raised by staff members. Subsequent inspections revealed only a faint residual odor. In response to these concerns, PHA has partneredwith Rubis for a final cleanup alongside the clearing of drains at the premises.

Feedback lines are available for internal and external stakeholders to address concerns at 242.825.3438 for Princess Margaret Hospital, or 242.250.6700 ext.2079 for Rand Memorial Hospital.

PHA remains committed to transparent communication and proactive measures to address any issues that may arise. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our valued staff and the public as we work diligently to maintain a safe environment within our facilities.