Australian sailors will train on UK Royal Navy’s new nuclear-powered submarine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Australian sailors will soon begin training on the United Kingdom’s nuclear-powered submarines as the defense relationship between Britain, Australia and the United States deepens under the AUKUS agreement, the British government announced Wednesday.

“Today is a significant milestone in the UK and Australia’s preparation to confront growing threats to the liberal democratic order, especially in the Indo-Pacific,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said as the Royal Navy commissioned its newest attack submarine, HMS Anson, in Barrow-in-Furness, England.

At the commissioning, attended by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Wallace touted Britain’s domestic shipbuilding and international partnerships.

“Built in a UK shipyard, HMS Anson demonstrates the very best of British industry, sustaining our world-leading sub-surface capabilities and underlining the UK’s readiness to contribute them to shared security, especially with our closest allies Australia and the United States under the AUKUS initiative,” Wallace said.

Marles, who is also Australia’s defense minister, said the “technology, capability and lethality on show is truly impressive.”

