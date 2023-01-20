Australian rugby player suspended after arrest

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs have suspended Kurtley Beale after he was arrested and charged over sexual assault allegations on Friday in Kingsford, Australia, the union announced in a statement.

CNN has not been able to reach Beale or his representative for comment.

Beale was arrested in connection with an incident where a 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a licensed premise on Beach Road, Bondi Beach, on December 17, 2022.

In a statement, New South Wales Police did not name Beale but confirmed they arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon over the allegation and have charged him with two counts of sexually touching another person without consent, inciting another to sexually touch them without consent and sexual intercourse without consent.

The person was refused bail and is set to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on January 21, according to the statement.

“Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs advise that Kurtley Beale has been suspended from all forms of Rugby with immediate effect pending the conclusion of legal proceedings, as well as Rugby Australia’s own investigations,” Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs said in matching statements.

“This step follows Mr Beale’s arrest and subsequent charge with serious criminal offences, and is in line with Rugby Australia’s Professional Player Code of Conduct,” they added.

Beale, who made his Wallabies debut in 2009, was recently named in the Wallabies training squad for this year’s World Cup.

He made his professional debut in 2007 and has spent most of his playing career at NSW Waratahs.

He recently returned to the club for a third stint in the 2023 Super Rugby season after playing at French club Racing 92.