Atlantis Talent Chief Talks Recruitment

The Bahamas Tonight newscast is broadcasting live from Atlantis Paradise Island this week. On Tuesday’s episode Atlantis Vice President of Talent Management and Acquisitions, Bergit Godet-McKenzie sat down with the show’s anchor Macushla Pinder where they talked about how the major resort recruits and maintains its staff.

Godet-McKenzie said Atlantis, which is the largest private employer in the country, focuses on branding in order to attract top talent.

According to the talent chief technology has revolutionized recruitment efforts at the resort. “From our Atlantis page which you can find on Facebook or you can just simply google Atlantis careers its a live interactive career page where we post all of our positions. Where we also explain the type of culture that we have so that applicants make the choice is this the place that I want to work. We also have automated processes where we pre-screen applicants. We have streamlined selection processes and behavioural based assessments as well.”

When asked about how diversity and inclusion are promoted at Atlantis Godet-McKenzie said it is woven in their culture. She said, “our learning and development team actually creates a number of modules for our internal team members as well as our external team members, as well as technology has revolutionized our recruitment process and our selection process.”

The Vice President said that Atlantis ensures that its hiring process is objective and not selective. She also spoke about how planning is integral to preparing for slow seasons.