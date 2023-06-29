Atlantis Donates $100,000 to GGYA after successful Duke of Edinburgh Golf Tournament

Atlantis Paradise Island hosted the 21st Annual Duke of Edinburgh Cup Bahamas Semi Finals Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday June 25, 2023, at the Ocean Club Golf Course. The event, which is organized annually by Atlantis, was a huge success with over 100 golfers participating in the tournament.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award program is proudly delivered by The Governor General’s Youth Award (GGYA), and it is a global program that challenges young people to develop new skills, get physically active, give back to their communities and experience adventures. The proceeds from the golf tournament will be donated to the GGYA, to help with the work that they do across the Bahamas.

The Duke of Edinburgh Charity Golf Tournament has become an important annual event in the Bahamas, bringing together golf enthusiasts, business leaders, and philanthropists to support this youth development program. Fidelity Bank & Trust and Doctor’s Hospital were this year’s Gold Sponsors; the Cable Group of Companies was the Silver Sponsor; and corporate Bronze Sponsors included RBC, Graham Thompson, and FX Pro.

“Atlantis is thankful to all of our sponsors and participants who have partnered with us again and we are thrilled to announce that with their help, this year’s Duke of Edinburgh Cup Semi- Finals Charity Golf Tournament raised $100,000 for the Governor General’s Youth Award Program,” said Viana Gardiner, Atlantis’ Vice President of Public Affairs and Special Projects.

Souce: Xavier Knowles Atlantis PR