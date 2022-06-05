Atlanta Rapper Trouble Dead At 34, Tributes From Bow Wow, Alexis Skyy, Lil Duval

Atlanta rapper Trouble passed away at the age of 34. Details regarding his death are not officially confirmed, but there are reports online that he was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The rapper was reportedly found dead in his car. There are also other unconfirmed reports that he was killed while visiting a female friend, according to Baller Alert.

Born Mariel Semonte Orr, Trouble TDE hit the music scene with his debut mixtape “December 17,” which included the song “Bussin.” He was also linked to YFN Lucci and worked with rappers Lupe Fiasco and Trae the Truth.

Trouble was also signed to Mike Will Made-It’s record label Ear Drummer Records, which is an extension of Interscope Records.

News of the rapper’s death has been spreading like wildfire on social media.

Trouble’s ex-girlfriend also confirmed his death on her social media account.

“Never would have imagined getting the call this morning. Lost for words. Sorry this happen to you Skoob…Praying for your kids and family,” she captioned a photo of the rapper.

Fellow rapper Bow Wow also reacted to the news.

“Trouble was my dawg! Pulled up anywhere I was at didn’t care if it was last minute he was there. I can’t believe this…What is going on man! My condolences to his family. Bro had kids man!”

Fans also mourned the rapper’s death.

“Damn man. Trouble was like one of the last few real solid dudes in Atlanta. Bruh was authentic about everything, wasn’t caught up with that industry sht. Just moved accordingly. That street sht dead man I’m tryna tell you. Ain’t nobody on code no more out here,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve waken up to 3 dead rappers in the past 7 months… Dolph, Keed, now Trouble. Shit gotta stop,” another fan wrote.

“Peace and Blessings to DTE Trouble. I rocked with bruh when he first came out. There’s too many dead rappers..” another person said.

Alexis Skyy, who dated Trouble in the past, also shared a tribute to the late rapper. “Rip @TroubleDTE I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family,” Alexis wrote.