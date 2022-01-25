At least eight dead in crush at Africa Cup of Nations game in Cameroon

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Douala, Cameroon (CNN)At least eight people were killed and 38 injured after a crush during an Africa Cup of Nations match in the Cameroonian capital of Yaound? on Monday, according to the government of Cameroon.

The incident occurred at the south entrance of the Olembe Stadium as fans attempted to watch the round of 16 match between Cameroon and Comoros.

A government statement said 31 people were lightly injured and seven were seriously injured.

“Facing this tragedy, the seriousness of which has provoked emotion and consternation, the Head of State [Paul Biya] sends his saddest condolences to the badly hit families, as well as his wishes of a speedy recovery to the injured, to whom he sends the profound compassion of the entire nation,” the statement added.

The deceased were taken to the Yaound? Emergency Centre, while the injured were divided between four health facilities in Yaound?.

