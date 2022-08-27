At least 23 people dead, 140 injured in violent clashes between rival militias in Libyan capital of Tripoli

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 23 people have died and 140 been injured in violent clashes between rival Libyan militias across the country’s capital of Tripoli, the Libyan Ministry of Health said Saturday.

Intense fighting erupted in the capital overnight as rival factions exchanged intense gunfire and several loud explosions resounded across the city. Pictures and videos circulating on social media show the extent of the clashes in Libya with dozens of buildings, including residential buildings, destroyed and several cars smashed and burned.

Libya has been split between warring factions since 2014, following the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Moammar Gadhafi.

The UN-backed Government of National Unity said in a statement posted on its official Facebook page the clashes “were triggered by a military group firing randomly at a convoy passing in the Zawia Street area, while armed groups were gathering at the 27th gate west of Tripoli and the Jebs Gate south of Tripoli.”

The country’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, the head of GNU, is based in Tripoli in the western part of Libya. The parliament building in Tobruk in the east of the country is the seat of a rival government led by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.

