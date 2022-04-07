At least 11 killed in Colombia landslide

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)At least 11 people have been killed and a dozen injured following a landslide in a mining area in northwest Colombia, authorities reported Thursday.

An “unspecified” number of people remain missing due to the landslide in Abriaqui municipality, which was caused by heavy rains, the risk management agency of Antioquia (Dagran) said.

Most victims are believed to be miners, who were working at an unofficial gold mine that was covered by the landslide in an unpopulated area in Abriaqui, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management said.

Authorities are moving toward the site to support emergency services and assess possible damage to infrastructure, Dagran said.

“This situation once again fills us with sadness. Last Monday, we emphasized that these events will continue to occur, and we cannot avoid them because they are natural phenomena, but we can avoid loss of life,” Dagran’s director Jaime Gomez said.

