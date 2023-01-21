Argentina will Host XV Regional Conference on Women

Black Immigrant Daily News

On November 7-11, the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, drawing the participation of representatives of governments, of United Nations and intergovernmental organizations, academia and civil society – in particular, women’s and feminist movements. The main theme of the meeting is “The care society: a horizon for sustainable recovery with gender equality.”

The Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, is the United Nations’ main regional, intergovernmental forum on women’s rights and gender equality. It is organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which serves as Secretariat of the Conference, in coordination with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), since 2020.

The event will be inaugurated on Tuesday, November 8 at 4 p.m. local time in Argentina (GMT-3) by Alberto Fern?ndez, President of Argentina, in its capacity as host country of the XV Regional Conference on Women; Jos? Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, Executive Secretary of ECLAC; Ayel?n Mazzina, Minister for Women, Gender and Diversity of Argentina; Antonia Orellana, Minister of Women’s Affairs and Gender Equity of Chile; Mar?a-Noel Vaeza, Regional Director for the Americas and the Caribbean of UN Women; Claudia Mojica, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System in Argentina; Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) (via video); and Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, as the country that is serving as outgoing Chair of the Regional Conference (via video).

On Wednesday, November 9, ECLAC will present the position document The care society: A horizon for sustainable recovery with gender equality, which stresses the urgency of implementing a change in the development pattern in order to move towards a care society in which people’s interdependence is recognized, along with the interdependence between productive processes and society; a care society that would put the sustainability of human life and that of the planet at the center of development.

On Thursday, November 10, two documents will be unveiled: Financing of care systems and policies in Latin America and the Caribbean: Contributions for a sustainable recovery with gender equality, prepared by ECLAC and UN Women, and Breaking the statistical silence to achieve gender equality by 2030: Application of the information systems pillar of the Montevideo Strategy for Implementation of the Regional Gender Agenda within the Sustainable Development Framework by 2030, prepared by ECLAC in the framework of two of its subsidiary bodies: the Statistical Conference of the Americas and the Regional Conference on Women.

The programme of the XV Regional Conference on Women includes a high-level debate on the care society in the region; two thematic panels, on the financing of care and caring for the planet; and a roundtable on co-responsibility for care.

Prior to the inauguration of the meeting, on Monday, November 7 and the morning of November 8, a parliamentary forum will be held and numerous activities will be organized by civil society, including the forum of feminist organizations. In addition, at least 31 side events are scheduled to take place.

