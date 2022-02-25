Appointment of Ambassadors to the United Nations and Cuba



(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)



NASSAU,

The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip

Davis announced the Appointment of Stan Smith as Ambassador to the

United Nations; and Dr. Ellison Rahming as Ambassador to the Republic of

Cuba, on February 22, 2022, during a ceremony held at Balmoral Club.

Among those present were Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public

Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of State for Public Service,

the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United States of America and

Non-Resident Ambassador to Columbia and Malaysia, Wendall Jones; Mrs.

Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister;

Foreign Affairs officials; stakeholders and family members. (BIS

Photos/Eric Rose)



(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)





(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)





(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)





(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)





(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)



(C) Copyright 2022 by thebahamasweekly.com

Top of Page