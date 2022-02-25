Appointment of Ambassadors to the United Nations and Cuba

(BIS Photo/Eric Rose)
NASSAU,
The Bahamas – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip
Davis announced the Appointment of Stan Smith as Ambassador to the
United Nations; and Dr. Ellison Rahming as Ambassador to the Republic of
Cuba, on February 22, 2022, during a ceremony held at Balmoral Club.
Among those present were Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public
Service, the Hon. Fred Mitchell; Minister of State for Public Service,
the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United States of America and
Non-Resident Ambassador to Columbia and Malaysia, Wendall Jones; Mrs.
Ann Marie Davis of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister;
Foreign Affairs officials; stakeholders and family members. (BIS
Photos/Eric Rose)
