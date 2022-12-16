Annual Toys 4 Tots giveaway this Sunday in each district Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman News

Event is a collaboration between the Cayman Islands Fire Service and Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association

Loop News

23 minutes ago

The Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association (CIMRA) said that they are once again teaming up with the Cayman Islands Fire Service to distribute toys to children in each district on December 18.

The schedule, according to CIMRA, is as follows:

10:00am at the park in Northside10:45am at the park in Eastend 12:30pm at the park in Savanah 1:30pm at the park in Windsor Park2:30pm at the park in Washington Blvd4:00pm to 5:30pm at the stadium parking lot in West Bay

Parents in each district are encouraged to come out and support the Toys 4 Tots event and bring their children along.

The event finishes at 6pm.

