Ann Marie Davis Rings Peace Bell

The Wife of the Prime Minister rang the peace bell in New York City on September 21st in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Peace.

Mrs. Davis recounted the experience for ZNS News saying that she is the 518th person to ring the peace bell.

Mrs. Davis also said that “we can’t have peace unless we end the child abuse that is going on, the domestic violence. And we cannot have peace without fixing what needs to be fixed because people will be angry.”

The Peace Bell is rung twice per year in observance of the first day of spring and on the International Day of Peace.