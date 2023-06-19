Ann Marie Davis Brings Motivational Remarks To PACE Students

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, gave motivational encouragement to students of PACE Academy, East Street, on Friday, June 16, 2023. In her remarks she stressed the importance of self worth, dignity, diligence, commitment and hard work. Mrs. Davis encouraged the students to forgive themselves for their past mistakes, be willing and able to learn from them, and continue the “road ahead that leads to their lives.” She expressed the importance of education, and relying on those who love and support them. She also encouraged them to continue to do well in school and appreciate life’s joys; to expect the unexpected, and always keep God in their hearts.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: